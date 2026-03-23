NDA's United March: Rallying Strength in Guwahati
NDA candidates showcased unity in Guwahati with a public rally before filing nominations. Key figures included BJP candidates and an Asom Gana Parishad leader. The gathering, marked by spirited supporters despite overcast weather, also faced internal discontent and defections within the BJP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
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NDA candidates paraded through Guwahati's streets, demonstrating a powerful show of force as they proceeded to file nominations. Prominent figures from BJP and AGP led the rally, highlighting an alliance strategy before the elections.
Under overcast skies, supporters remained enthusiastic, waving flags and raising slogans, showcasing unwavering allegiance to their candidates. The challenge, however, lies in BJP's internal rifts over candidate selections, notably in Dispur.
The upcoming assembly elections on April 9 see votes counted on May 4, adding urgency to strategic candidate alignments and defusing potential dissidence, such as Atul Bora's initial independence threat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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