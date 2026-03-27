Voices of Descent: Tunisian Families Demand Justice

As Tunisia's political landscape shifts under President Kais Saied's rule, the families of jailed opposition members are among the few advocating for democratic freedoms. They demand the release of loved ones imprisoned on charges they claim are false and politically motivated.

The jailing of leading opposition figures, activists, and journalists has prompted relatives like Youssef Chaouachi to step forward. Once inactive politically, he now protests in the streets, drawing public sympathy and highlighting the country's democratic struggles post-Arab Spring.

With opposition parties largely inactive due to leadership detentions, civil society's voice now echoes louder, urging a return to democratic norms. Despite facing adversity and government rhetoric of rooting out corruption, these families, labor groups, and civic activists persist in their calls for justice and freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)