Impact Sub Rule Stirs Controversy Ahead of IPL 2026

The Impact Sub Rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked varied opinions among players and analysts. Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower described it as a 'good innovation' that offers teams tactical flexibility. However, not everyone is on board. Indian cricket stars like Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma voiced concerns, arguing that the rule diminishes the skill aspect of the sport.

As the IPL 2026 season kicks off with the opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Flower expressed excitement about the strategic decisions teams now face, while acknowledging the complexities it introduces to coaching staff decisions. 'The Impact Player rule adds an intriguing layer for audiences to engage in debates about team tactics,' he said, also noting that it obscures selection challenges.

RCB is navigating additional hurdles, notably the temporary absence of lead pacer Josh Hazlewood due to fitness concerns. Flower remained hopeful that current squad members like Mangesh, Abhinandan, and Rasik will fill the gap effectively, stressing the depth and potential in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)