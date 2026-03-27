Democracy at Stake: Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy
West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee criticizes the Election Commission and BJP for omitting voter lists, alleging bias and a threat to democracy. Banerjee vows legal support to affected citizens and questions the intent behind the voter list exclusions, branding it a 'murder of democracy.'
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- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Election Commission and the BJP for failing to release a comprehensive voter list amid the SIR exercise in West Bengal. She alleges this omission is a 'murder of democracy' and warns that citizens will demand answers to this seemingly arbitrary use of power.
According to Banerjee, around 13 lakh additional voters have been removed, contributing to a total of approximately 76 lakh deletions. This, she argues, is part of a wider agenda by the BJP to undermine democracy and people's rights by selectively erasing voters from important electoral rolls.
Banerjee pledges legal assistance to those affected, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. She demands that the full list be made public and dares the Election Commission to justify its actions, accusing the BJP of acting like 'zamindars' and orchestrating a 'vanishing' of democratic rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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