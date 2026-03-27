Left Menu

Democracy at Stake: Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy

West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee criticizes the Election Commission and BJP for omitting voter lists, alleging bias and a threat to democracy. Banerjee vows legal support to affected citizens and questions the intent behind the voter list exclusions, branding it a 'murder of democracy.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:58 IST
Democracy at Stake: Bengal's Voter Roll Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Election Commission and the BJP for failing to release a comprehensive voter list amid the SIR exercise in West Bengal. She alleges this omission is a 'murder of democracy' and warns that citizens will demand answers to this seemingly arbitrary use of power.

According to Banerjee, around 13 lakh additional voters have been removed, contributing to a total of approximately 76 lakh deletions. This, she argues, is part of a wider agenda by the BJP to undermine democracy and people's rights by selectively erasing voters from important electoral rolls.

Banerjee pledges legal assistance to those affected, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. She demands that the full list be made public and dares the Election Commission to justify its actions, accusing the BJP of acting like 'zamindars' and orchestrating a 'vanishing' of democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

Admiral's Endorsement: U.S. Nuclear Arsenal's Safety Confirmed

 Global
2
Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

Global Perspectives on Assisted Dying: A Legal Patchwork

 Global
3
Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

Trinamool Congress Challenges Silence on Chief Election Commissioner Motion

 India
4

RBI Mandates Global Identifiers for Financial Transparency

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026