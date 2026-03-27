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Anna University in Turmoil: Allegations of Misconduct Surface

Allegations of sexual harassment and stalking against a professor have rocked Anna University. Police registered a case following a student's complaint, leading to the professor's suspension. Protests erupted on campus demanding better safety measures. The incident has sparked criticism from political leaders, prompting calls for thorough investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:59 IST
Anna University in Turmoil: Allegations of Misconduct Surface
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A professor at Anna University has been accused of sexual harassment and stalking, according to police records. The allegations prompted legal action under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998, and Section 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The professor, identified as Gnanavel Babu, faces suspension amid a full investigation.

The complaint, initiated by a woman student, alleges prolonged harassment lasting nearly two years, affecting multiple victims within the university. Student protests erupted, criticizing the university's inaction despite previous complaints and demanding the professor's removal and a revamp of campus safety protocols.

Amidst growing unrest, the Anna University administration suspended the professor, pending further inquiry. The case has drawn severe criticism from political leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai, who questioned the efficacy of the university's Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee and urged a sensitive police investigation to protect student identities.

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