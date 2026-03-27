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Juvenile Fury: Attack in Jahangirpuri

Five juveniles were apprehended by Delhi Police for an attempted murder in Jahangirpuri, following a prior altercation with the victim, Rishab, who suffered multiple stab injuries. The juveniles restrained and attacked him near a gas agency in the Bhalswa area, motivated by earlier enmity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:58 IST
Juvenile Fury: Attack in Jahangirpuri
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In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi's Jahangirpuri area became the focal point of a violent crime, as the Delhi Police detained five juveniles implicated in a chilling attempt to murder.

The victim, Rishab, after sustaining several stab wounds, was quickly admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. What was initially a mere quarrel at 4 a.m. escalated tragically by day's end.

The alleged orchestrated assault saw three juveniles brandishing knives while two others restrained Rishab. The incident underscores escalating tensions from previous altercations, prompting swift police action and subsequent apprehension of the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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