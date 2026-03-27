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Zelenskyy Secures Defense Pact with Saudi Arabia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new defense cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia during his visit. This arrangement, which emphasizes future contracts and technological cooperation, was disclosed without detailed specifics. Ukrainian drone experts are assisting Gulf countries to counter threats from Iran-manufactured drones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:32 IST
Zelenskyy Secures Defense Pact with Saudi Arabia
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

During a recent visit to Saudi Arabia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed that Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have established a significant new defense partnership. Announced on Friday, the cooperation lays the groundwork for future agreements, technological collaborations, and investments, though specific details remain undisclosed.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy disclosed that Ukrainian drone combat experts, equipped with years of experience countering Iran-manufactured drones in the Russian offensive, are aiding five Gulf nations to mitigate Tehran's attacks. This assistance underscores Ukraine's strategic expertise in counter-drone measures.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet later with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to further discuss the burgeoning defense relations and explore additional avenues of cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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