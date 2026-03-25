Levy Stresses Iran Threat Neutralization for India-Europe Corridor Success

Eylon Levy, Israel's former spokesperson, has stressed the imperative of curbing Tehran's military threats as essential for realizing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). In an ANI interview, Levy highlighted the necessity of dismantling the Iranian regime's capacity to disrupt regional prosperity and security to facilitate economic partnerships, especially with India.

Levy underscored the strategic significance of the proposed trade route, emphasizing Israel's focus on maritime and regional security for the corridor's development. He noted that discussions about this corridor had gained global traction before the October 7 attacks, aiming to link India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel to Europe.

Accusing Tehran of deliberately thwarting these integration efforts to sustain regional instability, Levy cited Iran's ongoing missile and drone strikes on civilian targets. Despite setbacks, Levy warned of Iran's continued defiance and skepticism towards diplomatic solutions, projecting a grim outlook on resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)