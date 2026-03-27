Assam Assembly Elections: Diversity Lacking in Candidature
In the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, only eight percent of the 722 candidates are women, with no third-gender candidates in the running. The ruling BJP and main opposition Congress have each fielded over 90 candidates. Voting takes place on April 9, with results due on May 4.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Assam Assembly elections highlight gender disparity among candidates, as only eight percent of the 722 individuals vying for seats are women. Notably, no third-gender candidates are contesting, according to an official release.
Among the candidates, a significant number—258—are independent, marking a robust representation outside traditional party lines. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have each fielded over 90 candidates, intensifying the electoral battle.
With elections set for April 9 and results to be announced on May 4, the political landscape remains competitive, involving a multitude of smaller parties. The current BJP-led ruling coalition holds a majority in the outgoing assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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