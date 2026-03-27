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Assam Assembly Elections: Diversity Lacking in Candidature

In the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, only eight percent of the 722 candidates are women, with no third-gender candidates in the running. The ruling BJP and main opposition Congress have each fielded over 90 candidates. Voting takes place on April 9, with results due on May 4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 17:57 IST
Assam Assembly Elections: Diversity Lacking in Candidature
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  • India

The upcoming Assam Assembly elections highlight gender disparity among candidates, as only eight percent of the 722 individuals vying for seats are women. Notably, no third-gender candidates are contesting, according to an official release.

Among the candidates, a significant number—258—are independent, marking a robust representation outside traditional party lines. Meanwhile, the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have each fielded over 90 candidates, intensifying the electoral battle.

With elections set for April 9 and results to be announced on May 4, the political landscape remains competitive, involving a multitude of smaller parties. The current BJP-led ruling coalition holds a majority in the outgoing assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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