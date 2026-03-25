The Irony of Mail-in Voting: Trump Casts Ballot Amid Controversy

Donald Trump has continued his vehement criticism of mail-in voting, labeling it as 'cheating,' yet he cast his own vote by mail in the Florida special election, where Democrat Emily Gregory claimed victory in a district previously held by Republicans. This development poses potential concerns for the GOP ahead of the midterms.

At a recent event in Memphis, Trump reiterated his baseless claims that mail-in voting facilitates fraud, calling it 'mail-in cheating,' and urged immediate action under the banner of Homeland Security. He has also tied legislative demands, such as the Save America Act, to broader political goals, including voter identification and restrictions on mail-in ballots.

Critics, including experts in election integrity, counter Trump's assertions, citing that instances of fraud in U.S. elections are notably rare due to established safeguards and the decentralized structure of voting processes. Despite his outcry, Trump himself utilized mail-in voting in the Palm Beach County election.

(With inputs from agencies.)