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Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister: Balendra Shah Ushers in New Era

Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, has become Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister. At 35, Shah's appointment marks a significant shift following the ousting of former PM KP Sharma Oli. His party, Rastriya Swatantra Party, achieved a landslide victory in recent elections, promising a new governance era for Nepal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:39 IST
Nepal's Youngest Prime Minister: Balendra Shah Ushers in New Era
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah made history as Nepal's youngest democratically elected prime minister. Sworn in at 35, Shah's leadership follows the landmark ousting of former PM KP Sharma Oli amid a youth uprising.

His Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won decisively in recent elections, signaling a transformative era in Nepali politics. Shah, former Kathmandu mayor and the first Madhesi leader in this role, aims to revitalize the nation with fresh perspectives.

International leaders, including India's PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif, have welcomed Shah. The strong bilateral ties with India, crucial given Nepal's geopolitical situation, are expected to strengthen under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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