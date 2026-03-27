LaGuardia Crash Deepens Air Traffic Control Concerns

On a busy Sunday evening, LaGuardia Airport experienced chaos when an Air Canada jet collided with a fire truck, highlighting systemic issues in air traffic control management.

Weather-induced delays led to an unexpected increase in flights, putting immense pressure on the airport's control team. Air traffic controllers have now expressed concerns over handling such high workloads at night.

The incident, which resulted in the deaths of two pilots, is currently under investigation by the NTSB. The probe will examine whether current protocols adequately manage air traffic challenges during heavy delays.