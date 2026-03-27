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Heroic Rescue in the Himalayas: A Tourist Saved by Himachal Pradesh Police

Himachal Pradesh Police rescued a stranded tourist, Arshad, in the Kullu district after snowfall disrupted his solo trek to Beas Kund. Losing his shoes, Arshad was immobilized. Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar led a swift response, ensuring safe extraction by physically carrying Arshad to safety, underscoring police dedication and bravery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:37 IST
Heroic Rescue in the Himalayas: A Tourist Saved by Himachal Pradesh Police
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Himachal Pradesh Police conducted a daring rescue operation on Friday, saving a tourist from Kerala who was trapped in the snow near Beas Kund, on the outskirts of Manali, Kullu district. The tourist, identified as 20-year-old Arshad, had embarked on a solo trek when he found himself stranded after losing his shoes.

Police received a distress call from Manali Police Station regarding Arshad's predicament. Responding swiftly, Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, who was on duty at the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, led a team to the site. Upon arrival, they found the young trekker unable to move, stuck approximately 2 to 3 kilometers uphill from the Dhundi Bridge.

With courage and determination, Sub-Inspector Kumar and his team executed the rescue by physically carrying Arshad to safety. A grateful Arshad acknowledged the police's prompt action and expressed his relief at being rescued, which he deemed crucial for his survival in the harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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