Heroic Rescue in the Himalayas: A Tourist Saved by Himachal Pradesh Police

Himachal Pradesh Police conducted a daring rescue operation on Friday, saving a tourist from Kerala who was trapped in the snow near Beas Kund, on the outskirts of Manali, Kullu district. The tourist, identified as 20-year-old Arshad, had embarked on a solo trek when he found himself stranded after losing his shoes.

Police received a distress call from Manali Police Station regarding Arshad's predicament. Responding swiftly, Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar, who was on duty at the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, led a team to the site. Upon arrival, they found the young trekker unable to move, stuck approximately 2 to 3 kilometers uphill from the Dhundi Bridge.

With courage and determination, Sub-Inspector Kumar and his team executed the rescue by physically carrying Arshad to safety. A grateful Arshad acknowledged the police's prompt action and expressed his relief at being rescued, which he deemed crucial for his survival in the harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)