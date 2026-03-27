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French Ice Dance Duo on the Brink of World Title

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron aim for their first world title after leading the rhythm dance at the World Championships in Prague. The duo's season-best performance to Madonna's 'Vogue' brought them close to victory in their debut season. They may become the first ice dancers to win a world title with two different partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:38 IST
French Ice Dance Duo on the Brink of World Title

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron of France are on the verge of clinching their first world title at the World Championships in Prague. The formidable duo, fresh off their Olympic triumph, dazzled in their rhythm dance routine to Madonna's 'Vogue', securing a season-high score of 92.74 points.

"The atmosphere is electric," Cizeron shared. "It's a blend of excitement and gratitude." With Olympic bronze medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada trailing in second place, the French pair is favored to triumph after Saturday's free dance.

Their rapid ascent in the ice dancing world is noteworthy. Cizeron proposed their partnership after his former partner retired post-2022 Beijing Olympics, and Fournier Beaudry embraced the opportunity, acquiring French citizenship in November. Their synergy could lead to a historic world title win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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