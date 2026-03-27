The Political Tug-of-War: Allegations Surrounding Elamaram Kareem and M K Muneer in Assembly Polls
Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M) alleges Jamaat-e-Islami influenced IUML's decision not to field M K Muneer in recent elections. Muneer refutes this, claiming the decision was health-motivated and discussed within the party. Kareem maintains that Muneer’s absence raises questions about possible political maneuvering.
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CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem has stirred controversy by alleging that M K Muneer was sidelined in the April 9 Assembly elections due to pressure from Jamaat-e-Islami. Muneer, a prominent figure in IUML, dismissed these claims, attributing his electoral absence purely to health concerns.
Kareem's accusation suggests a deeper political play, as he asserts that Muneer, known for opposing Jamaat-e-Islami's ideology, was kept away from the elections to align IUML with religious political entities. This accusation comes amid previous electoral collaborations, including the Welfare Party's recent support for the UDF.
Despite the heated allegations, Muneer remains steadfast in his stance of ideological variance between the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami, underscoring that his party's decisions are internally agreed upon without external influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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