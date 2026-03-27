Pailwan Steps Down: Congress's Strategic Shift in Davanagere South

In a significant political move, Sadiq Pailwan, an aspiring Congress ticket holder for the Davanagere South bypoll, has announced his resignation from the contest to support the party's official candidate. The decision comes amidst pressures within the party to showcase unity and promote the chosen candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun, the grandson of the late MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Pailwan's withdrawal highlights internal party dynamics, especially with a notable Muslim community presence in the area urging for a representative. Despite initially filing his nomination independantly, Pailwan confirmed his retreat during a press meet with key Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

With no preconditions set by Pailwan regarding his withdrawal, the Congress leadership applauded his decision as aimed at fortifying against BJP in the upcoming polls. The episode underscores Congress's nuanced approach in handling both internal community demands and retaining loyalty within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)