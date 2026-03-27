Left Menu

Pailwan Steps Down: Congress's Strategic Shift in Davanagere South

Sadiq Pailwan withdrew from the Davanagere South bypoll race to support the official Congress candidate after pressure from party leaders. Pailwan had initially contested due to a demand for a Muslim candidate, but Congress chose to support the late MLA's family, presenting Samarth Mallikarjun as their candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:48 IST
Pailwan Steps Down: Congress's Strategic Shift in Davanagere South
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Sadiq Pailwan, an aspiring Congress ticket holder for the Davanagere South bypoll, has announced his resignation from the contest to support the party's official candidate. The decision comes amidst pressures within the party to showcase unity and promote the chosen candidate, Samarth Mallikarjun, the grandson of the late MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Pailwan's withdrawal highlights internal party dynamics, especially with a notable Muslim community presence in the area urging for a representative. Despite initially filing his nomination independantly, Pailwan confirmed his retreat during a press meet with key Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

With no preconditions set by Pailwan regarding his withdrawal, the Congress leadership applauded his decision as aimed at fortifying against BJP in the upcoming polls. The episode underscores Congress's nuanced approach in handling both internal community demands and retaining loyalty within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran-Linked Hackers Target FBI Director's Emails: A Cybersecurity Breach Revealed

Iran-Linked Hackers Target FBI Director's Emails: A Cybersecurity Breach Rev...

 Global
2
Anticipation Builds for Diamond League's Season Opener in Doha

Anticipation Builds for Diamond League's Season Opener in Doha

 Qatar
3
Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Looms Amid Contract Dispute

Lufthansa Cabin Crew Strike Looms Amid Contract Dispute

 Global
4
Marco Rubio Asserts U.S. Success in Iran Operation Without Ground Troops

Marco Rubio Asserts U.S. Success in Iran Operation Without Ground Troops

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026