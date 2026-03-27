A Toy Bulldozer and 'Bulldozer Baba': A Whimsical Encounter

A playful moment unfolded at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur as a young girl's gesture captured the attention and laughter of many. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was on a routine temple visit when he was approached by four-year-old Yashasvini Singh.

The child, accompanied by her parents, surprised Adityanath by gifting him a toy bulldozer, aligning with his nickname 'Bulldozer Baba,' which has political significance. This lighthearted exchange added warmth to the day's temple activities.

The bulldozer has become a symbol of Adityanath's law-and-order policies, and the gesture by Yashasvini highlighted a controversial aspect of his governance in a humorous light. The chief minister responded to the young girl's innocent present by encouraging her academic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)