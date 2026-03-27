Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules Goya's Royal Portraits Belong to Spain

The Supreme Court of Spain has ruled that two royal portraits by Francisco Goya belong to Spain, ending a nine-year legal battle with cigarette-maker Altadis. The portraits, commissioned for the Royal Tobacco Factory of Seville in 1789, trace back to the Crown's patrimony and not any private company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:06 IST
Supreme Court Rules Goya's Royal Portraits Belong to Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of Spain declared that two 18th-century portraits by the celebrated artist Francisco Goya are the property of the Spanish state, not the cigarette manufacturer Altadis. This ruling concludes a protracted legal battle stretching over nine years.

Painted in 1789, the portraits of King Charles IV and Queen Maria Luisa of Parma were initially commissioned by the Royal Tobacco Factory of Seville for a coronation celebration. Over time, the factory's management changed hands, ultimately becoming part of Altadis, which argued the portraits were its property.

The court ruled that the paintings have always belonged to the Crown's patrimony and have only been used for decorative purposes by subsequent companies. Although Altadis expressed disappointment over the decision, acknowledging no further appeal is possible, there has been no disclosure of the portraits' current whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Dilemma: To Respond or Not to U.S. Proposals

Iran's Dilemma: To Respond or Not to U.S. Proposals

 Global
2
Haryana's Steady Petroleum Supply Amidst Global Unrest

Haryana's Steady Petroleum Supply Amidst Global Unrest

 India
3
Rentomojo's IPO Sets Stage for Fresh Capital and Strategic Debt Reduction

Rentomojo's IPO Sets Stage for Fresh Capital and Strategic Debt Reduction

 Global
4
Rising Toll: Hezbollah Fighters Fall Amidst Israel Conflict

Rising Toll: Hezbollah Fighters Fall Amidst Israel Conflict

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026