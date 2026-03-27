Supreme Court Rules Goya's Royal Portraits Belong to Spain

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of Spain declared that two 18th-century portraits by the celebrated artist Francisco Goya are the property of the Spanish state, not the cigarette manufacturer Altadis. This ruling concludes a protracted legal battle stretching over nine years.

Painted in 1789, the portraits of King Charles IV and Queen Maria Luisa of Parma were initially commissioned by the Royal Tobacco Factory of Seville for a coronation celebration. Over time, the factory's management changed hands, ultimately becoming part of Altadis, which argued the portraits were its property.

The court ruled that the paintings have always belonged to the Crown's patrimony and have only been used for decorative purposes by subsequent companies. Although Altadis expressed disappointment over the decision, acknowledging no further appeal is possible, there has been no disclosure of the portraits' current whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)