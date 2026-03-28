Tiger Woods' Roadside Reversal: The DUI Incident

Famed golfer Tiger Woods was taken into custody on Friday following a car accident on a two-lane road in Florida. The incident occurred near his home on Jupiter Island, as reported by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Woods, aged 50, was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Though he displayed signs of impairment, no trace of alcohol was found in his breathalyzer test. Woods refused to provide a urine sample, which led authorities to consider drugs or medication as potential causes of impairment.

Fortunately, the crash resulted in no injuries. The incident reopens dialogue about substance influence and road safety, especially concerning public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)