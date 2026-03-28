Amit Shah to Unveil BJP's Allegations 'Charge Sheet' Against TMC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is preparing to unveil a comprehensive document highlighting a series of allegations against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, ahead of crucial state assembly elections.

The document, termed 'Abhiyognama' or 'charge sheet', is expected to showcase alleged instances of corruption and governance lapses during the 15-year administration under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Shah is scheduled to release this document on a significant platform in New Town, Kolkata.

The release was momentarily delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Shah's document is strategically aimed at presenting an alternative narrative to the Bengal electorate, focusing on sectors including law and order, women's safety, and health. It forms part of a broader electoral strategy, underscoring the BJP's efforts to erode the TMC's stronghold in the region.