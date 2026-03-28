Balendra Shah: A New Era for India-Nepal Relations

Nepal's political landscape has shifted with the election of Balendra Shah as Prime Minister, signaling potential changes in the country's relations with India.

On Saturday, Shah expressed his eagerness to foster closer ties with India, acknowledging the warm wishes from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newly elected leader aims to advance the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

Nepal's strategic reliance on India for transportation and imports underscores the significance of strong bilateral relations. With Shah at the helm, there is optimism for collaborative efforts to benefit both nations.