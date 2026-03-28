Left Menu

Balendra Shah: A New Era for India-Nepal Relations

Nepal's newly elected Prime Minister Balendra Shah expressed eagerness to work closely with India, following warm greetings from India's PM Narendra Modi after his oath-taking. Shah aims to strengthen the complex relations between the two nations, crucial for Nepal's access to resources and strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:24 IST
Balendra Shah: A New Era for India-Nepal Relations
Balendra Shah
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape has shifted with the election of Balendra Shah as Prime Minister, signaling potential changes in the country's relations with India.

On Saturday, Shah expressed his eagerness to foster closer ties with India, acknowledging the warm wishes from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The newly elected leader aims to advance the multifaceted ties between the two countries.

Nepal's strategic reliance on India for transportation and imports underscores the significance of strong bilateral relations. With Shah at the helm, there is optimism for collaborative efforts to benefit both nations.

TRENDING

1
Hoop Dreams: LeBron and Bronny's Historic NBA Journey

Hoop Dreams: LeBron and Bronny's Historic NBA Journey

 United States
2
Jewar Airport: India's New Aviation Hub Set to Soar

Jewar Airport: India's New Aviation Hub Set to Soar

 Global
3
Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli Secures Pole Position at Japanese Grand Prix

 Japan
4
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airp...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026