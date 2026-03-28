Sam Graves Bids Farewell: End of an Era in US Transportation Lawmaking

In a significant political development, veteran Republican lawmaker Sam Graves has announced he will not seek reelection. As the chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Graves has played a crucial role in advancing key aviation safety legislation and a five-year highway spending plan worth around $500 billion set to expire at the end of the fiscal year. His decision adds to a growing list of over 50 House incumbents bowing out of political races this year.

Throughout his career, Graves has been a prominent voice in aviation matters, contributing to legislation enhancing air traffic controller staffing and refining safety protocols after major incidents. Most notably, Congress had recently passed a measure co-authored by Graves to boost airline consumer protections by raising penalties for violations and mandating family seating arrangements on planes.

A key advocate for changes in how highway infrastructure is funded, Graves supported a proposal for annual fees on electric vehicle owners to support road repairs, recognizing the need for an equitable system of funding beyond diesel and gasoline taxes. His departure might prove impactful as Republicans aim to retain their majority in the forthcoming midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)