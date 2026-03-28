Escalating Tensions: Houthi Missile Strikes Spark New Middle East Turmoil

Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed a missile attack on Israel, marking the first direct confrontation since the conflict began last month. Israel's military reported intercepting the missile, as tensions continue to escalate in the region.

Simultaneously, Kuwait's international airport suffered significant damage during a drone attack, and Oman's Salalah port was also targeted, leaving a foreign worker injured. These incidents underscore the widespread impact of the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict on regional security and global trade.

Moreover, more than two dozen US troops have been wounded by Iranian missile and drone strikes on a Saudi air base. The Royal Saudi Air Force base, also used by US forces, highlights the increasing international involvement and rising tensions.