Kerala's Electoral Drama: Pawan Khera Raises Concerns Over Alleged CPI(M)-BJP Nexus

Pawan Khera, a leader from the All India Congress Committee (AICC), has accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of forming a covert alliance in the Kerala Assembly elections. He suggests that voters will dismiss this alleged collaboration.

In his remarks, Khera emphasized the prevailing anti-incumbency sentiment in Kerala against the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, which he believes will benefit the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress. He criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's inconsistent stance on Rahul Gandhi, indicating a political strategy to address state youth's concerns effectively.

Khera further alleged an understanding between the BJP and CPI(M), evident in their election strategies, but expressed confidence that the electorate would not favor such tactics. Meanwhile, he downplayed the BJP's role in Kerala, calling their growth 'accidental.' Khera also mentioned Congress's robust campaign across several poll-bound states, including West Bengal, where they are contesting all 294 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)