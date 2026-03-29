Modi Targets UDF-LDF 'Corruption', Calls for Change in Kerala

In a fiery NDA election rally in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on both the UDF and LDF, accusing them of long-standing corruption and political opportunism.

Modi highlighted their alleged collusion in exploiting Kerala's resources, while projecting growing support for BJP from diverse demographics.

He pledged that a BJP-led government would ensure accountability, promising development and financial recovery for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)