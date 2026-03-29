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Modi Targets UDF-LDF 'Corruption', Calls for Change in Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the UDF and LDF for alleged corruption during an NDA election rally in Kerala. He claimed the state seeks change and growing BJP support. Promises were made for a BJP-led government to address past corruption and foster development in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:22 IST
Modi Targets UDF-LDF 'Corruption', Calls for Change in Kerala
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery NDA election rally in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on both the UDF and LDF, accusing them of long-standing corruption and political opportunism.

Modi highlighted their alleged collusion in exploiting Kerala's resources, while projecting growing support for BJP from diverse demographics.

He pledged that a BJP-led government would ensure accountability, promising development and financial recovery for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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