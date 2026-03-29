Both LDF and UDF admitted BJP is A-team in Assembly polls, says PM Modi in Palakkad.
PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 29-03-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 14:55 IST
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Both LDF and UDF admitted BJP is A-team in Assembly polls, says PM Modi in Palakkad.
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