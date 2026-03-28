Amit Shah's Fiery Bengal Pitch: Fighting Infiltration and Upholding National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah ramped up the BJP's election campaign in West Bengal, presenting it as a critical fight for the country's security. Shah released a 'charge sheet' against the current TMC government, led by Mamata Banerjee, accusing it of facilitating infiltration through appeasement politics and corruption.

He criticized Banerjee's opposition to the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision, suggesting it was a strategy to protect her minority vote bank. Shah emphasized the importance of securing the strategically vital Siliguri corridor and promised that, if elected, the BJP would expedite border fencing to curb infiltration.

Shah further accused the TMC of constructing its power base through fear, lies, and violence, contrasting it with the BJP's promise to remove every illegal immigrant. The BJP leader underlined the critical nature of the election, urging Bengal's citizens to choose between fear and trust in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)