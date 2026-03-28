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Kerala's Fierce Political Showdown: Nemom's Development Debate

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty accepts a debate challenge from BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar over development in Nemom. While Sivankutty proposes a date, Chandrasekhar delays due to PM Modi's visit. The contest focuses on CPI(M) vs. BJP, highlighting Nemom's development trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:31 IST
Kerala's Fierce Political Showdown: Nemom's Development Debate
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In a charged political landscape, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty has taken up BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call for an open debate on Nemom's development. With April elections looming, the debate captures the pivotal CPI(M) versus BJP contest in the 140-seat Kerala Assembly.

Sivankutty, representing the LDF in Nemom, proposed March 29 for the debate, but Chandrasekhar couldn't commit due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled state visit. Sivankutty claims BJP's reluctance stems from acknowledging Nemom's development under his tenure.

Chandrasekhar maintains readiness for a broader discussion, suggesting a three-way debate including Congress, focusing on Kerala's progress under various ruling parties. Meanwhile, BJP's V V Rajesh extends a civic debate invitation to city CPI(M) MLAs, setting the stage for a heated political showdown in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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