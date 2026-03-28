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A New Dawn for the Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat

A Great Indian Bustard chick was born in Gujarat's Kutch after a decade, thanks to a conservation initiative called the jumpstart approach. This effort involved transporting an incubated egg from Rajasthan to Gujarat, marking a successful inter-state conservation initiative. The chick's birth highlights advancing conservation efforts for this endangered species.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:34 IST
A New Dawn for the Great Indian Bustard in Gujarat
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In a landmark moment for wildlife conservation, a Great Indian Bustard (GIB) chick was recently born in Gujarat's Kutch region for the first time in a decade. The milestone was achieved through a novel conservation method known as the jumpstart approach, as announced by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

This initiative, a collaborative effort by the Ministry, State Forest Departments of Rajasthan and Gujarat, and the Wildlife Institute of India, marks the first successful inter-state jump start initiative for the GIB in India. The feat involved transporting a fertile egg from Rajasthan to the grasslands of Kutch, which undertook a 770 km journey without any stops.

The Minister further reported that conservation breeding centers in Rajasthan have reached a total of 73 birds. This development paves the way for rewilding efforts, showcasing a commitment to long-term conservation strategies for this critically endangered species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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