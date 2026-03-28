Legal Tangle: Rahul Gandhi's Voice Sample Requested in BJP Defamation Case
A court hearing in an MP-MLA court involves a request for Rahul Gandhi's voice sample for a defamation case over alleged remarks against ex-BJP president Amit Shah. Gandhi's side contests the request, citing political motive. A 2018 Karnataka campaign comment fueled the legal matter.
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A legal battle unfolds as an MP-MLA court deliberates on a defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Lawyers have filed for a voice sample from Gandhi, seeking to verify his alleged remarks against former BJP president Amit Shah, originally made during the 2018 Karnataka elections.
Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing plaintiff Vijay Mishra, asserts that a forensic lab comparison with existing evidence is necessary. Gandhi's legal team disputes the application, claiming politicization, and maintains the submitted evidence against him is flawed. The next court session is slated for April 6.
Evolving since a defamation complaint was lodged by Mishra, the case has seen Gandhi appear in court. A December 2023 warrant was issued following his absence, though he surrendered in February 2024. Arguments center on the authenticity of purported incriminating audio and video content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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