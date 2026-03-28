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BJP going to form third consecutive govt in Assam with over 90 seats: Amit Shah after concluding roadshow in Guwahati.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:11 IST
BJP going to form third consecutive govt in Assam with over 90 seats: Amit Shah after concluding roadshow in Guwahati.
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BJP going to form third consecutive govt in Assam with over 90 seats: Amit Shah after concluding roadshow in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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