BJP going to form third consecutive govt in Assam with over 90 seats: Amit Shah after concluding roadshow in Guwahati.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:11 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP going to form third consecutive govt in Assam with over 90 seats: Amit Shah after concluding roadshow in Guwahati.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- BJP
- Assam
- Elections
- Amit Shah
- politics
- government
- roadshow
- Guwahati
- victory
- third term
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