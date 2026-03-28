Navigating Tensions: Modi's Diplomatic Efforts in West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They emphasized the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and condemned attacks on regional energy infrastructure. This conversation is part of Modi's broader diplomatic efforts in the region since the conflict began.
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In a telephonic exchange with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the rising tensions in West Asia. The conversation underscored the urgency of maintaining open and secure shipping routes, crucial for global energy supply.
Both leaders expressed a shared stance on condemning assaults on energy infrastructure. The dialogue marked the second direct engagement between Modi and the Crown Prince since conflict erupted in the region on February 28.
This diplomatic dialogue comes as Modi intensifies discussions with world leaders, including those of the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and more, aiming to stabilize the situation amid Iran's control of the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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