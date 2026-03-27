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Dollar Bills to Celebrate Trump's Semiquincentennial Signature Debut

U.S. paper currency will for the first time feature a sitting president's signature, as President Donald Trump's name is set to appear on bills to commemorate the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The move marks a departure from tradition, omitting the Treasurer's signature for the first time since 1861.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:05 IST
Dollar Bills to Celebrate Trump's Semiquincentennial Signature Debut
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In an unprecedented move, U.S. paper currency will feature the signature of a sitting president, with President Donald Trump's name appearing on currency to mark the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence. The historic decision, announced by the Treasury Department, omits the Treasurer of the United States' signature for the first time in 165 years.

The new $100 bills will be printed in June, showcasing signatures from both Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. While bills with signatures from former Treasury officials are still in circulation, the change represents a significant shift, as Trump's administration aims to leave a lasting legacy across government programs and institutions.

The commemorative currency aligns with other efforts to honor Trump's presidency, including a dedicated gold coin approved by a federal arts panel. However, plans for a circulating $1 coin were curtailed by regulations against living individuals on U.S. coins. The Treasury emphasizes the importance of such changes in celebrating America's economic growth and stability under Trump's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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