Trump's Signature to Debut on US Currency for Semiquincentennial

For the first time in American history, U.S. paper currency will feature a sitting president's signature. Starting this summer, notes will bear President Donald Trump's signature, as confirmed by the Treasury Department. The $100 bills will debut in June with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's signature alongside Trump's.

This change coincides with celebrations of the 250th anniversary of American independence. The redesigned currency will no longer include the U.S. treasurer's signature, breaking a tradition that has been in place since 1861. Current currency bearing former President Joe Biden's Treasury officials' signatures is still in circulation.

The alteration is backed by the Trump administration's agenda to solidify the president's legacy in various facets, from currency to government programs. Treasury Secretary Bessent highlighted the move as apt recognition of economic achievements under Trump's leadership. Legal constraints, however, prevent a living President from appearing on coins.