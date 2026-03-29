Pahlavi's Call for Action and CPAC Highlights: A Deep Dive into Current US Affairs

Reza Pahlavi, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, cautioned against diplomatic deals with Iran's present regime, urging continued protests in the face of perceived threats. Pahlavi, son of the ousted Iranian shah, received applause and standing ovations from the conservative crowd.

JD Vance emerged as the crowd's favorite in a pivotal straw poll conducted at the conference, positioning him as the leading candidate for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. Vance garnered 53% of the votes, leaving Secretary of State Marco Rubio in second place.

Amid political dramas, AI-generated deepfakes have surfaced as a disruptive element in the ongoing 2026 US midterm campaigns, blurring the lines between reality and manipulated narratives. This development raises concerns about the influence of evolving technology on election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)