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Pahlavi's Call for Action and CPAC Highlights: A Deep Dive into Current US Affairs

Reza Pahlavi, an Iranian opposition figure, warns against negotiating with current Iranian leaders while encouraging protests. The Conservative Political Action Conference saw Vice President JD Vance emerge as the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. Meanwhile, AI deepfakes posed reality challenges in US midterm campaigns, illustrating technological impacts on politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 05:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 05:24 IST
Pahlavi's Call for Action and CPAC Highlights: A Deep Dive into Current US Affairs
Pahlavi

Reza Pahlavi, speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, cautioned against diplomatic deals with Iran's present regime, urging continued protests in the face of perceived threats. Pahlavi, son of the ousted Iranian shah, received applause and standing ovations from the conservative crowd.

JD Vance emerged as the crowd's favorite in a pivotal straw poll conducted at the conference, positioning him as the leading candidate for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. Vance garnered 53% of the votes, leaving Secretary of State Marco Rubio in second place.

Amid political dramas, AI-generated deepfakes have surfaced as a disruptive element in the ongoing 2026 US midterm campaigns, blurring the lines between reality and manipulated narratives. This development raises concerns about the influence of evolving technology on election integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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