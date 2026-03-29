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Global 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies

Protesters across the US and Europe rallied against President Trump's policies in massive 'No Kings' events. With Bruce Springsteen headlining in Minnesota, demonstrations opposed aggressive immigration enforcement and the war in Iran. Despite dismissive responses from GOP officials, rallies resonated globally, pointing to widespread resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpaul | Updated: 29-03-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 07:01 IST
Global 'No Kings' Rallies Challenge Trump's Policies
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Massive 'No Kings' rallies took place across the US and Europe on Saturday, aiming to resist President Donald Trump's policies, particularly his aggressive immigration enforcement and actions in foreign wars. These protests drew large, mostly peaceful crowds.

Minnesota's Capitol event, headlined by Bruce Springsteen, was a national focal point. Springsteen's performance and speeches praised the state's resistance to federal immigration enforcement, providing hopeful sentiment amid national discontent.

Despite dismissive critiques by GOP officials, the rallies, spearheaded by organizations like Indivisible, succeeded in gathering support worldwide, highlighting a collective pushback against authoritarianism and rallying calls for change.

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