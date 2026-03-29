Live IP Cameras Revolutionize West Bengal Election Surveillance

In a pioneering move, the Election Commission of India has deployed car-mounted live IP cameras on vehicles of Static Surveillance Teams (SST) and Flying Squad Teams (FST) to enable real-time monitoring during the West Bengal Assembly elections. This initiative is being supported by ongoing training for polling personnel in Siliguri.

Polling Officer Samir Sarkar has praised the improved security measures, noting the deployment of adequate forces to ensure a peaceful electoral process. Sarkar attributed past violence to ignorance among troublemakers, asserting the current system's effectiveness in maintaining order.

As elections approach, Prem Kumar, a vehicle operator, highlighted the 24/7 utility of the camera system, which records all activities along predetermined routes. These live-feed cameras aim to prevent electoral malpractices like rigging, capturing any such incidents on record to uphold election integrity.

The elections in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases. The first phase starts on April 23, with preparations beginning from the gazette notification on March 30. Key deadlines include nomination filing by April 6 and withdrawal by April 9. The second phase follows on April 29, with similar timelines, culminating in vote counting on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)