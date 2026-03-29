Assam's Political Clash: Justice, Citizenship, and Tea Workers' Wages

Debabrata Saikia, the Opposition Leader in Assam, charges the ruling BJP with betraying public trust by failing to deliver justice for the late singer Zubeen Garg. In an exclusive interview with PTI, Saikia expressed his confidence in Congress's ability to leverage this discontent in the upcoming state elections.

The BJP, according to Saikia, ignored the public's opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he argues undermines the Assam Accord. He also criticized the minimal wage increase for tea garden workers, calling it an insincere pre-election strategy.

Despite recent defections of prominent Congress members to the BJP, Saikia remains unfazed, asserting that the fundamental issues affecting Assamese citizens will bolster Congress's appeal at the polls.