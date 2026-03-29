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North Korea's Missile Ambition: Unveiling the Solid-Fuel Engine Test

North Korea, under the leadership of Kim Jong Un, has tested an upgraded solid-fuel engine, marking a significant development in its military capabilities. This improvement aims to enhance its missile technology, yet experts remain skeptical. The test is part of a broader arms build-up, with claims of Russian technical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:02 IST
North Korea's Missile Ambition: Unveiling the Solid-Fuel Engine Test
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea, under the watchful eye of Kim Jong Un, has conducted a test of an upgraded, high-thrust solid-fuel engine, a move hailed as a critical enhancement to the nation's strategic military prowess, according to state media reports.

The latest test aligns with Kim's ambition to acquire more agile and stealthy missiles targeting the United States and allies, although some experts question the authenticity of North Korea's claims.

The Korean Central News Agency reported the engine's maximum thrust has increased from approximately 1,970 to 2,500 kilotons, with speculation of Russian technical assistance. This development could lead to the production of more compact ICBMs and is part of North Korea's long-term arms expansion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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