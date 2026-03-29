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Virat Kohli: Mastering the Powerplay with New Aggression in 2025

Virat Kohli's transformation in IPL's powerplay phase has enhanced his batting prowess. Transitioning from a 31.5% shot percentage in 2020 to 66.3% by 2025, Kohli's approach shows refined aggressiveness. His adeptness in adapting to T20 demands led RCB to a decisive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad with a spectacular 69-run performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:02 IST
Virat Kohli: Mastering the Powerplay with New Aggression in 2025
Virat Kohli (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Virat Kohli, renowned for his batting brilliance, has illustrated a remarkable evolution in his performance during the powerplay phases of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A notable increase in his shot percentage, climbing from 31.5% in 2020 to 66.3% by 2025, highlights a distinct shift toward aggressiveness. This transition reflects Kohli's tactical adaptation, enhancing his early innings impact and strategy.

Analysis from CricViz reveals Kohli's dedication to capitalizing on fielding restrictions has seen consistent improvement, particularly from 2022. By 2025, his proactive and dominant powerplay tactics indicate successful integration of modern T20 cricket's demands, marking a strategic high point in his illustrious career.

In a stellar performance since the IPL 2025 final, Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to an emphatic victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite an early setback with Phil Salt's quick dismissal, Kohli's commanding 69 off 38 balls sealed the chase of 202 runs in just 15.2 overs. His achievement as IPL's leading chase runs scorer and a career advancement to surpass Shoaib Malik in T20 cricket, underline his unyielding excellence. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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