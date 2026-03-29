Impact of Drone Attacks on Russia's Ust-Luga Port
Ukraine launched a drone attack on Russia's Ust-Luga port, a major petroleum export outlet, causing damage and sparking a fire. Russian officials reported that 36 drones were intercepted. The port, operated by Transneft, handles significant oil exports and has previously been targeted in efforts to disrupt Russia's war economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:03 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia's Ust-Luga port on Sunday, causing damage and igniting a fire, according to Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northern Leningrad region, via Telegram.
Officials stated that 36 drones were intercepted over the region. The Ust-Luga port, managed by Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, exports approximately 700,000 barrels of oil per day and shipped 32.9 million metric tons of oil products in 2025.
This attack aligns with Ukraine's consistent strategy to target Russian oil facilities, aiming to destabilize Moscow's war economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)