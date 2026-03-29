Impact of Drone Attacks on Russia's Ust-Luga Port

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia's Ust-Luga port on Sunday, causing damage and igniting a fire, according to Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the northern Leningrad region, via Telegram.

Officials stated that 36 drones were intercepted over the region. The Ust-Luga port, managed by Transneft, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly, exports approximately 700,000 barrels of oil per day and shipped 32.9 million metric tons of oil products in 2025.

This attack aligns with Ukraine's consistent strategy to target Russian oil facilities, aiming to destabilize Moscow's war economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)