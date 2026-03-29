Left Menu

Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have entered the ongoing Middle East conflict, launching missiles at Israel. The tension threatens oil and gas supplies and disrupts global trade through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Iran has warned of targeting Israeli and American universities unless its own institutions are safeguarded from attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:00 IST
Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Middle East sees new escalations as Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim missile launches at Israel amidst a month-long conflict. This development stirs concerns over global oil supplies, already precarious due to Iran's hold on the Strait of Hormuz, compounded by fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel.

The United States and Israel have launched numerous strikes against Iran, whose retaliatory attacks target Israeli and Gulf Arab states. With over 3,000 casualties, Iran has issued fresh threats to strike Israeli and American universities in the region, threatening further destabilization.

Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait faces potential threats from the Houthis, jeopardizing a key trade route. While Iran agreed to limited relief for humanitarian shipments, pressures are mounting as US President Donald Trump set an April deadline for reopening the Hormuz strait. All eyes are on the region as the conflict intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener

RCB's Record-Breaking Win Dedicates to Fans in IPL 2026 Opener

 India
2
Justice in Zubeen Garg death case to be done in 100 days if Cong comes to power: Kharge while announcing party's '5 guarantees' for Assam.

Justice in Zubeen Garg death case to be done in 100 days if Cong comes to po...

 India
3
Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect illegal immigrants; he must clarify his stand on infiltration: Amit Shah at Dhekiajuli poll rally in Assam.

Gaurav Gogoi wants to protect illegal immigrants; he must clarify his stand ...

 India
4
Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

Thousands Rally Nationwide: Protests Challenge Trump's Policies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026