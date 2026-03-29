Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict
Iran-backed Houthi rebels have entered the ongoing Middle East conflict, launching missiles at Israel. The tension threatens oil and gas supplies and disrupts global trade through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Iran has warned of targeting Israeli and American universities unless its own institutions are safeguarded from attacks.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Middle East sees new escalations as Iran-backed Houthi rebels claim missile launches at Israel amidst a month-long conflict. This development stirs concerns over global oil supplies, already precarious due to Iran's hold on the Strait of Hormuz, compounded by fertilizer shortages and disrupted air travel.
The United States and Israel have launched numerous strikes against Iran, whose retaliatory attacks target Israeli and Gulf Arab states. With over 3,000 casualties, Iran has issued fresh threats to strike Israeli and American universities in the region, threatening further destabilization.
Meanwhile, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait faces potential threats from the Houthis, jeopardizing a key trade route. While Iran agreed to limited relief for humanitarian shipments, pressures are mounting as US President Donald Trump set an April deadline for reopening the Hormuz strait. All eyes are on the region as the conflict intensifies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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