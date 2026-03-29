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CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby dismissed UDF's claims of a pact with SDPI for the April 9 elections. He emphasized CPI(M)’s commitment to secular politics and criticized UDF's alleged past alliances with communal factions. He assured voters of continued growth and unity within CPI(M) despite internal defections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:00 IST
CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations
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On Sunday, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby categorically denied any electoral understanding with SDPI, emphasizing the party's unwavering stance against communal politics.

He refuted UDF's allegations of covert compacts and highlighted historical instances where UDF allegedly allied with communal parties like RSS.

Baby affirmed CPI(M)'s commitment to secularism, urging voters to reject divisive politics and emphasizing the party's enduring unity despite defections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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