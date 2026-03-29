CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations

On Sunday, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby categorically denied any electoral understanding with SDPI, emphasizing the party's unwavering stance against communal politics.

He refuted UDF's allegations of covert compacts and highlighted historical instances where UDF allegedly allied with communal parties like RSS.

Baby affirmed CPI(M)'s commitment to secularism, urging voters to reject divisive politics and emphasizing the party's enduring unity despite defections.

(With inputs from agencies.)