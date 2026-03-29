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Vijay's Bold Electoral Debut: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

TVK chief Vijay announced his candidacy for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East, challenging the ruling DMK. His party aims to redefine 'people's protectors' in politics with a focus on integrity and youth-centric agendas. The elections are slated for April 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 13:00 IST
Vijay's Bold Electoral Debut: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future
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In a landmark announcement, TVK chief Vijay has declared his candidacy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, marking his electoral debut. The films actor-turned-politician will contest from the constituencies of Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East, challenging the ruling DMK's stronghold.

Vijay revealed his selection of candidates for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu during a spirited party assembly held at a renowned Chennai hotel. Senior members of the TVK, along with new entrants from other parties, form the core of his electoral team, reflecting a diverse blend of experience and fresh faces.

Positioning the election as a generational battle between the 'people's alliance TVK' and the longstanding rule of the DMK, Vijay emphasized the need for politicians with personal integrity. His agenda for transformative youth policies and a drugs-free Tamil Nadu form a cornerstone of his campaign as the state heads to polls on April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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