Pakistan Hosts High-Stakes Quadrilateral Summit on West Asia Peace

In a bold diplomatic effort, Pakistan is convening a quadrilateral summit on Sunday with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye to discuss peace prospects amidst the West Asia conflict.

Arriving in Islamabad, the leaders are expected to engage in consultations about regional developments and meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, focusing on de-escalating regional tensions.

Further signaling diplomatic progress, Pakistan announced Iran's acceptance to allow additional Pakistani ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, highlighting a significant gesture amid the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)