Euro Zone Bonds Rebound Amid Iran Conflict Resolution Hopes
Euro zone bond yields, especially Italian bonds, rebounded as oil prices fell amid diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iran conflict. The U.S. proposed a 15-point plan to Iran, boosting markets. German Bund yield fell, Italy's yield dropped more. Traders remain cautious, wary of potential reversals.
Euro zone bond yields saw a recovery on Wednesday, spurred by a notable improvement in Italian bonds. This came as oil prices declined following optimistic signals toward resolving the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
The global bond and equity markets have responded positively this week, further receiving encouragement with the U.S.'s submission of a 15-point peace plan to Iran to address the three-and-a-half-week-old conflict that has disrupted global energy supplies. Germany's 10-year Bund yield, an EU benchmark, fell by 6 basis points, whereas Italy's 10-year yield decreased 9 basis points.
Traders, however, remain circumspect given the fluid geopolitical situation, as tensions remain high with Israel and Iran exchanging airstrikes. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank signaled willingness to hike rates if inflation escalates due to the conflict, as market projections anticipate significant rate adjustments by the end of the year.
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