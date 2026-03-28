Grand Inauguration: Jewar Airport Opens Up New Horizons

In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the highly anticipated Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, marking the development of one of India's largest infrastructure projects. This ambitious airport project, spanning four phases, aims to enhance connectivity, create job opportunities, and boost the state's economic landscape.

During the event, Modi addressed a massive crowd, anticipated to exceed two lakh attendees. The inauguration featured the completion of the first phase, including a cargo terminal and the foundation stone-laying for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at strengthening domestic aircraft maintenance capabilities.

Jewar Airport is set to position Uttar Pradesh as the first state in India with five international airports. This initiative is expected to spur economic growth, improve tourism, and make air travel more accessible for citizens. The event was held under tight security with elaborate arrangements to ensure safety for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)