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Grand Inauguration: Jewar Airport Opens Up New Horizons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Uttar Pradesh's ambitious Jewar Airport, poised to transform regional connectivity. The project, developed over four phases, is expected to create jobs, boost economic growth, tourism, and enhance export potential. Extensive security measures were implemented to ensure a seamless inauguration, drawing large crowds and dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 09:34 IST
Grand Inauguration: Jewar Airport Opens Up New Horizons
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In a landmark event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the highly anticipated Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, marking the development of one of India's largest infrastructure projects. This ambitious airport project, spanning four phases, aims to enhance connectivity, create job opportunities, and boost the state's economic landscape.

During the event, Modi addressed a massive crowd, anticipated to exceed two lakh attendees. The inauguration featured the completion of the first phase, including a cargo terminal and the foundation stone-laying for a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, aimed at strengthening domestic aircraft maintenance capabilities.

Jewar Airport is set to position Uttar Pradesh as the first state in India with five international airports. This initiative is expected to spur economic growth, improve tourism, and make air travel more accessible for citizens. The event was held under tight security with elaborate arrangements to ensure safety for all participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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