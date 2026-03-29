Veteran Candidates Lead CPI's Charge in Tamil Nadu Elections
The CPI has fielded seasoned candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Key nominees include K Marimuthu, T Ramachandran, and P L Sundaram, each with significant party contributions. The CPI aims to secure seats in a DMK-led alliance, drawing on its candidates' extensive political experience.
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The Communist Party of India (CPI), a crucial ally of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, has strategically chosen experienced party veterans for the five assembly seats allocated to it in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.
K Marimuthu, a prominent member of the state executive council, is contesting the Thiruthuraipoondi seat once again, following his win in 2021. T Ramachandran, the party's seasoned leader and current Krishnagiri district secretary, will vie for the Thalli constituency, a seat he's held multiple times before.
Additionally, P L Sundaram will represent the CPI in the Bhavanisagar constituency, with Ravi alias M Subramanian campaigning for Tiruppur North, and B Mahalingam standing in Srivilliputhur. As the DMK allocates five seats to both the CPI and CPI(M), these nominations underscore the strategic collaboration within the alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)