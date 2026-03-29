Delhi Heatwave Raises Concerns Amid Light Rain Forecast
Delhi experienced higher than average temperatures with a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius. The weather department has issued a yellow alert anticipating light rainfall and gusty winds. Air quality is in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 194. Humidity was recorded at 33% at 5:30 pm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:45 IST
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- India
Delhi is currently experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 36.2 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees above the norm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The capital's weather department has issued a yellow alert with forecasts of potential light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds later in the day.
Despite the heat, air quality remains 'moderate' with an AQI of 194 and humidity levels recorded at 33% as of 5:30 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's data.
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