DMK's 'Illatharasi' Scheme: Empowering Tamil Nadu's Women and Revolutionizing Elections

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released the DMK party's manifesto on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on April 23.

A prominent feature of the manifesto is the introduction of the 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme. This initiative allows women to use a Rs 8,000 coupon for purchasing or replacing essential household electronic goods such as TVs and refrigerators. The scheme targets families not subject to income tax.

The manifesto also promises expanded health insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakhs, increased pension for vulnerable groups, and extensive support for education and farming sectors. Highlighting his confidence, Stalin anticipates the DMK winning over 200 out of the 234 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)