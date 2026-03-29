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DMK's 'Illatharasi' Scheme: Empowering Tamil Nadu's Women and Revolutionizing Elections

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the DMK's manifesto promising welfare measures for the April 23 elections. Key initiatives include the 'Illatharasi' coupon worth Rs 8,000 for women's household appliances, increased health insurance, and support for education, industry, and farming. Stalin projects confidence in winning the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 19:51 IST
DMK's 'Illatharasi' Scheme: Empowering Tamil Nadu's Women and Revolutionizing Elections
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  • India

In a significant political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin released the DMK party's manifesto on Sunday, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections on April 23.

A prominent feature of the manifesto is the introduction of the 'Illatharasi' coupon scheme. This initiative allows women to use a Rs 8,000 coupon for purchasing or replacing essential household electronic goods such as TVs and refrigerators. The scheme targets families not subject to income tax.

The manifesto also promises expanded health insurance coverage to Rs 10 lakhs, increased pension for vulnerable groups, and extensive support for education and farming sectors. Highlighting his confidence, Stalin anticipates the DMK winning over 200 out of the 234 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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